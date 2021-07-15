Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was critically wounded after being shot in broad daylight in Amsterdam last week, has died in hospital, Dutch media reports said Thursday.

"Peter fought until the end, but he has lost the battle," his family said in a statement to the RTL commercial broadcaster.

The 64-year-old journalist and TV presenter, who first won fame for his inside reporting on the kidnapping of millionaire Freddy Heineken in 1983, was shot up to five times in front of shocked bystanders as he left a television studio in a busy Amsterdam street last week.

The attack sparked widespread condemnations, with Europe's top official Charles Michel calling it a "crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law."

Police arrested the two suspects in a car near The Hague shortly after the shooting.

More to follow