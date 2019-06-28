Updated 9.10pm, adds Mr Dalli's reply

Dutch MP has written to former European Commissioner John Dalli and dedicated 25 lines of his letter to explaining why he was justified in describing him as “disgraced”.

In a letter dated August 7, Peter Omtzigt listed a series of events in Mr Dalli’s professional career which followed a 2012 investigation by the EU’s anti-fraud office OLAF into bribery allegations linked to him.

Earlier this month, local news outlet MaltaToday revealed that Mr Dalli was threatening to sue them for having used the adjective “disgraced” to describe him.

Mr Omtzigt wrote the letter as a reply to one Mr Dalli had sent him last week, in which the former commissioner slammed him as “shallow and irresponsible” and said he expected a public apology.

The Dutch MP had irked Mr Dalli by the way in which made reference to him in a report on Malta’s rule of law for the Council of Europe’s parliamentary assembly.

Mr Dalli is a former minister and European Commissioner who resigned his Brussels post the year that investigation came to light. The OLAF report had concluded that there was “unambiguous circumstantial evidence” suggesting Mr Dalli knew of a bribery attempt allegedly made by one of his associates.

He has steadfastly denied knowledge of any wrongdoing.

The EU’s General Court has dismissed Mr Dalli’s claims that he was unfairly dismissed by EU Commission president Jose Barroso.

Maltese police have never pressed charges against Mr Dalli, who in 2013 was made a special advisor for health by the new Labour government. That appointment was subsequently criticised by the Council of Europe’s Group of States Against Corruption and MEPs.

In his letter, Mr Omtzigt listed these events and concluded that “my use of the word ‘disgraced’, whilst succinct as a description of your situation, was well within the bounds of fair comment”.

Mr Omtzigt also dismissed Mr Dalli’s charge that he had written the Council of Europe report with the help of an unnamed “prompter”.

“There is no ‘prompter’, the report is entirely my own work and I take full responsibility for it,” he wrote.

The Dutch MP also noted that while Mr Dalli had taken exception to the report noting that he had an account at the now-closed Pilatus Bank, he had not denied the claim.

It was “peculiar”, Mr Omtzigt wrote, for Mr Dalli to have engaged with a bank like Pilatus and deposited €1,000 to “see what services they offer” when he could have just asked instead.

Mr Dalli's demand for a public apology was declined by the MP.

"I have nothing for which to apologise to you," Mr Omtzigt wrote.

"I am, however, prepared to overlook for now the accusations and insults against me in your published letter".

Read Mr Omtzigt's letter in the pdf below

'You copied the derogatory, hateful, vindictive vitriol of the perverse blogger' - Dalli

In a counter reply, Mr Dalli said Mr Omtzigt’s inability to understand the arguments put forward by the former European Commissioner might be why he had missed “the real issues”.

Mr Dalli said he had tendered his resignation from the European Commission because he had wanted to prove his innocence.

He lashed out at MEPs David Casa and Ana Gomes, saying he had requested a meeting with them in the past and had not sued them for libel as he had been advised that the two would have used their parliamentary immunity to avoid court action.

He also said that while the contentious word “disgraced” had not been his own, Mr Omtzigt had adopted it.

“You copied the derogatory, hateful, vindictive vitriol of the perverse blogger. This was far beyond the bounds of fair comment especially since it is not based on any facts. The megalomaniac hate mongers in Malta are trying to spin this in Malta and you played to their tune,” his letter reads.

Mr Dalli also weighed in on him having opened an account at the now-closed Pilatus Bank, saying that once doubts had been raised about the bank’s operations, he had closed his account.

As for his involvement in the privatisation of three state hospitals, Mr Dalli said this was done to “spuriously repeat the calumnies of the perverse blogger”.

“You did not find my involvement to have been proved - so why mention it and throw mud,” he asked.

Read Mr Dalli's letter in the pdf link below