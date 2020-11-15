A man from Georgia was arrested in The Netherlands on Saturday after attempting to board a flight to Malta while being COVID-19 positive.
The Koninklijke Marechaussee (Royal Police Department) reported on their Facebook page that the 32-year-old was at Schiphol airport in Amsterdam on transit from Georgia to Malta.
The man was carrying a letter stating that he had tested positive for the virus.
He was then arrested for attempted aggravated assault and put in quarantine.
