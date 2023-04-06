The Dutch government pledged a top-level investigation on Thursday after Ajax's Dutch Cup semi-final at Feyenoord was halted when a player was injured by an object thrown from the stands.

The game was stopped for almost 30 minutes after Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen suffered a head wound, and there was also crowd trouble with fireworks and anti-semitic chants.

Dutch Justice Minister Dylan Yesilgoz said the incident would be investigated "at the highest level."

She and Sports Minister Conny Helder will hold talks with the Dutch Football Federation, clubs, municipalities and the police to find out what happened.

