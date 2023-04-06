The Dutch government pledged a top-level investigation on Thursday after Ajax’s Dutch Cup semi-final at Feyenoord was halted when a player was injured by an object thrown from the stands.

The game was stopped for almost 30 minutes after Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen suffered a head wound, and there was also crowd trouble with fireworks and anti-semitic chants.

Dutch Justice Minister Dylan Yesilgoz said the incident would be investigated “at the highest level.”

