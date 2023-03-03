Dutch prosecutors demanded a two-year prison sentence for former Netherlands international footballer Quincy Promes at the start of his trial Friday over the stabbing of a cousin.

The 31-year-old Spartak Moscow forward is alleged to have attacked the victim at a family birthday party in Abacoude, near Amsterdam, in 2020 in what is thought to have been a row over a stolen necklace.

Promes, who pleads not guilty, did not attend the opening of the trial in Amsterdam as he is in Russia fulfilling his contractual obligations to his club, his lawyer said.

