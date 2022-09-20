The Malta U-19 waterpolo national team were made to pay for their poor scoring rate from man-up sets when they fell to an agonising 8-7 defeat to the Netherlands at the European Championships in Podgorica.

It was a disappointing outcome to a match that had seen the Maltese youngsters holding the edge over their opponents in the opening part.

But their failure to make the most of their numerical advantage situation, which saw the team convert just two from eight man-up situations made all the difference in the end as the Dutch held on for the win that enabled them to finish second in the group behind leaders Spain.

Malta finished third in the group and today will face Greece in the Last 16 tie.

