Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said on Monday that he thinks Cody Gakpo will “evolve much further” after the youngster’s two crucial goals at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old already has 13 goals and 17 assists for PSV Eindhoven in all competitions this season and has been heavily linked with a possible move to a top European club, most notably Manchester United.

His header in a 2-0 win over Senegal and fine left-footed strike in a draw with Ecuador have put the Dutch in pole position to qualify for the World Cup last 16 from Group A.

The Oranje need only to avoid defeat against already-eliminated hosts Qatar on Tuesday to be sure of a place in the knockout phase.

“I had more or less expected that he would evolve this way but I believe that he’s going to evolve even further, much further, so I’m not surprised (by his performances) at all,” Van Gaal told a pre-match press conference in Qatar.

“It’s marvellous that he can do this on the world stage.”

Click here for full story