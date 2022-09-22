The Netherlands beat Poland 2-0 in Warsaw on Thursday to move closer to qualification for the Nations League finals, as Cody Gakpo and Steven Bergwijn continued their excellent starts to the season.

Louis van Gaal’s men maintained their three-point lead over Belgium, who edged out Wales 2-1, at the top of Group A4.

They will need only a point from their last game against the Belgians in Amsterdam on Sunday to be sure of securing top spot.

