The Dutch government said Wednesday it will send a delegation to next month’s World Cup in Qatar and that King Willem-Alexander might go too, despite Dutch MPs asking it not to do so.

Parliament last year approved a motion requesting Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s coalition government not to send any of the country’s top leaders to the tournament, which kicks off on November 20, due to controversial labour conditions.

Qatar has long argued that attacks on its labour rights record are unjustified, instead highlighting reforms it has carried out over the past decade.

