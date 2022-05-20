Netherlands international Vivianne Miedema has rejected interest from other top European clubs to sign a new deal with Arsenal, the Women’s Super League club announced on Friday,

The 25-year-old forward had reportedly held talks with several clubs including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona but has chosen to stay in London.

Vivianne joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and has scored 117 goals in 144 appearances, including 23 in 39 appearances in the 2021/22 season.

