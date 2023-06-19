A Dutch court sentenced former Netherlands international footballer Quincy Promes to 18 months in jail Monday for stabbing his cousin at a family party.

The Spartak Moscow forward, 31, who pleaded not guilty, was not in court in Amsterdam for the sentencing as he currently lives in Russia.

His lawyer said the “disappointed” Promes would appeal.

Promes stabbed his cousin in the leg at the end of a family birthday party in 2020 in a row over a stolen necklace, the court found.

Anyone convicted of the offence would normally get a sentence of at least a year but Promes got a heavier jail term because of his public profile, it said.

