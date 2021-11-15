The Dutch campaign to qualify for next year’s World Cup suffered another blow after coach Louis van Gaal fell and injured his hip, Dutch media reported on Monday.

Van Gaal, 70, cycled to his hotel after a training session ahead of the team’s crucial qualifier against Norway on Tuesday when the accident happened.

“Van Gaal was parking his bicycle at the hotel when he slipped and landed on his hip,” De Telegraaf daily tabloid said.

