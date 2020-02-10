A Dutch social media star who recently came out as transgender will be the online presenter for the next Eurovision song contest, she said on Monday.

Nikkie de Jager, 25, is known as NikkieTutorials to her more than 13 million followers on Instagram and Youtube, where she gives beauty tips.

"Please say hello to your online host for the 2020 Eurovision song contest," she said in a video with Dutch singer Duncan Laurence, who won Netherlands the right to host this year's Eurovision by storming to victory in 2019's contest in Israel.

"Europe, I'll see you in May," De Jager said ahead of the musical pageant in the port city of Rotterdam on May 16.

De Jager will report on the glitzy musical show on Eurovision's social media accounts, the event's organisers said.

She will also appear in the televised coverage of the semi-finals and final, as well as recording Youtube interviews with candidates.

De Jager's make-up tutorials have made her one of the most famous Youtubers in her field, and she has collaborated with US stars including Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

She revealed she was transgender in January in a video that has now been viewed more than 32 million times.