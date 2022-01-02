Santa Lucia FC are set to announce the appointment of a new sporting director at the club, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Dutchman Jasper de Muijnck is set to arrive in Malta today to conclude negotiations with the Premier League side and embark on a new challenge that will see him build a new strategy with the main focus is to rebuild the club’s grassroots on a more professional basis.

“I can confirm that we are in the process of appointing a new sporting director at the club,” Robert Micallef, president of Santa Lucia FC, told the Times of Malta.

“Jasper de Muijnck, is a Dutch coach, who will be arriving in Malta on Sunday and will be engaged on a full-time basis. The idea is that he will be working hand-in-hand with me to try and build a new strategy and philosophy at the club.

