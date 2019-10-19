When parents entrust their children to a school, they expect them to be given reasonable care. At the most basic level, this would entail the minimisation of risks to their safety. The duty of care owed to children is non-delegable, meaning that school administrators cannot shift this responsibility to a third party.

The insensitivity of educational authorities to the right of children to be cared for while attending school was revealed in a recent incident in St Claire’s College in Sliema. A mother was informed there was no qualified person able and willing to administer life-saving treatment to her child who had a severe allergy. This child could face a life-threatening situation if he were not to receive immediate treatment when suffering an anaphylactic incident.

More disturbing revelations followed when the Ministry of Education admitted that nearly half of all state schools do not have first aiders.

The physical risks that children are exposed to in schools range from playground injuries to onsets of sudden illness that require immediate medical assistance. Having a professionally-trained member of staff to administer first aid to a child in case of need is the bare minimum standard of care that should be adopted in every school.

Waiting for teachers to volunteer for such duties is clear evidence of a dereliction of duty by the educational authorities. Some schools take the duty of care that they owe to children seriously. They go further and employ fully trained nurses to cater for children’s emergency medical needs.

Once again, the gap between political rhetoric and what happens on the coalface of our educational system is exposed when failures to care appropriately for children in schools are reported in the media.

The fear of legal repercussion that could arise from teachers unsuccessfully administering first aid is a serious issue that can only be addressed with proper consultation with educators and legal experts. The Good Samaritan Bill that was intended to offer protection from criminal or civil liability to those who administer first aid in an emergency has been shelved. The duty of care owed to children seems to be a low priority for Parliament too.

Our educational authorities often insist that our educational system is built on the principle of inclusivity.

This assertion inevitably means that every student, whether in good health or suffering from some medical condition, is granted the care necessary to enable him or her to attend classes on an equal basis as all other students.

It is a matter of urgency for the educational authorities to define a duty-of-care policy for all public and private schools after proper consultations with teachers’ unions and legal experts in the law of negligence.

This policy should also extend to school administrators when children are using public transport to and from school. Shifting responsibility for such care to parents would amount to kicking the can, hoping that the problem of caring for children will resolve itself.

An inclusive society cares for all its members, especially the elderly and children. This principle of civic behaviour should underpin public policy especially in the educational sector where young persons are first exposed to social values.

The costs involved in upgrading standards regarding the duty of care in schools will always be justified.