Dwal Ġodda is a community theatre group based in the village of Għargħur. The troupe’s history goes back to 1970 with about 400 performances over the years in various localities in Malta and Gozo. The venues included the Manoel and Astra theatres, churches, village-halls and squares in Malta and Gozo, and also caves and the Earth Garden at Ta’ Qali.

Little did the original founding group envisage what this theatrical adventure would entail. But the motto ‘slowly but surely forward’ was always the battle-cry of the members over the years, thus leading the group to perform texts by various Maltese dramatists (Ebejer, Diacono, Friggieri) and translations of other playwrights (Neil Simon, Pirandello, De Filippo, Alan Aykbourn, Oscar Wilde, André Obey, Thorton Wilder, Molière). These were interspersed with texts which the group members devised from time to time, as a result of their theatrical voyage.

Poster of 'BijograFija'

The group’s Good Friday’s performance in conjunction with the village traditional procession, which in Għargħur is held on Palm Sunday, has been a highlight in the island’s theatrical calendar since 1975. The group’s praxis is slowly developing from just learning by doing so as to include psychological study and deep analysis of the human body as a marvellous theatrical tool.

After so much anxiety caused by COVID-19, the group members are yearning to meet their audiences again, so as to share their joy through a differently devised celebratory theatrical experience. While looking back at the group’s adventure during the past years, members of the audience will possibly get and suggest glimpses of what challenges of joy the future might beckon.

Deferred from last year because of health restrictions, this celebratory evening (titled BijograFija) will include a four-part documentary, ‘50 years in 50 minutes’, with various vignettes which ‘resurrect’ interesting characters brought on stage in the past. The leitmotif will not be a dose of nostalgia, but also a surge of joy and courage for the future.

So as to add a feeling of family ambience, there will be four performances to accommodate a small audience, while adhering to directions from the health authorities.

Bertholt Brecht maintained ‘from the start it has been the theatre’s business to entertain people; and it needs no other passport than fun’ (A Short Organum for the Theatre). But Dwal Ġodda members are fully aware that “there is no gain without pain” and “one is as good as one’s next success”. So BiograFija will hopefully be launching the theatre group into another 50 years of theatrical collaboration with their audiences, thus proving that theatre in the community, by the community, for the wider community is still valid.

For more information, log on to www.facebook.com/dwalgoddatheatre/ or send an e-mail to dwalgoddatheatre@gmail.com or phone on 79092624/7984212.