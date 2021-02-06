Updated 10.30am

A path in the Dwejra countryside has been paved over with cement in a move described as “disgusting” and a “grave injustice” to Malta’s culture and environment.

“It is disgusting and nonsensical that this area, which is devoted purely to recreational purposes, will now see an increase in car use and urbanisation,” Robert Vassallo told Times of Malta.

Vassallo, a cyclist who regularly visits the scenic Dwejra Lines path, was shocked to see a country lane now half covered in cement. There was no sign of it just two weeks ago.

“For a cyclist it makes no sense, especially since the tourism minister wants to promote cycling... and when there are other forms of paving that would respect the natural characteristics,” he said.

Infrastructure Malta defends works

Infrastructure Malta confirmed that it was responsible for the work, saying that the paving was being done "in line with applicable road works permits for such works within existing roads’ footprint."

A photo of the lane prior to the paving, shared to a Facebook group. Photo: Claude Cremona Gabriele

It said the dirt track had a concrete surface in the past, but that this had "cracked and fallen into disrepair" due to a lack of maintenance.

The Outdoor Recreational and Camping Association, which had shared the picture of the road on social media, said it was “horrible” that the government was paving over beautiful natural paths and tracks.

“It ruins the natural beauty and impacts sports and hobbies,” such as trail running, cycling and trekking, a spokesperson for the association said.

“Many other trails are suffering the same fate.”

A user on Facebook shared a photo of the lane before it was paved over.

NGO Moviment Graffitti has said ‘concreting-over’ of country lanes prevents water percolation that would otherwise replenish freshwater aquifers and poses a threat to biodiversity, stripping away wildflowers and other vegetation.

And making country lanes more easily accessible to street cars reduces the safety of walkers and cyclists.

Ingram Bondin, president of Ramblers Association, said they had reported the road to the authorities. The Planning Authority replied that works on the road were covered under a Development Notification Order Class 3, which meant no permit was required.

RELATED STORIES Gudja local council intervenes after tarmac laid on country lane

Bondin said the path falls in a buffer zone for works being done at the Victoria Lines, in an ODZ area.

“This is a national disgrace, especially considering that the Victoria Lines and the buffer zone are considered an Area of High Landscape Value,” Bondin said.

Ramblers have long been urging the government to establish Victoria Lines as a national trail to attract high-quality tourism.