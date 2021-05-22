The Environment Planning Review Tribunal has overturned a decision to allow a Dwejra boathouse to operate commercially, in a move that is being hailed as a victory in preserving Gozo’s “unspoiled natural beauty”.

In 2019, the Planning Authority had approved an application submitted by Marie Josette Vella Magro to convert a boathouse on the shore of the closed lagoon of the Inland Sea into a souvenir shop.

The site is designated as an area of high landscape value and also listed as a special area conservation of international importance falling within the San Lawrenz Natura 2000 site.

Following an appeal filed by environmental NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, the EPRT overturned the PA’s decision, ruling that the original decision failed to respect conditions set out by applicable planning policies and did not take into account environmental obligations.

“In December 2018, the Planning Commission, then chaired by Elizabeth Ellul, had approved the conversion of a boathouse to a souvenir shop. It was clear that such a proposal would inevitably lead to the takeover of this majestic location by commercial outlets,” a spokesperson for the FAA told Times of Malta.

“FAA welcomes this decision, especially in view of the fact that every corner of Gozo is being targeted by developers.”

The eNGO also thanked architect Tara Cassar for her work fighting against the development and in having the permit overturned.

The Environment Resources Authority had registered strong concerns on the original permit, saying the change of use commercialising the site was unacceptable and inappropriate.