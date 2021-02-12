Works paving over a country lane in Dwejra with cement have been halted after the intervention of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

Last week, ramblers and hobbyists decried the works, saying they prioritised vehicles to the detriment of pedestrians and further contributed to biodiversity loss.

Superintendent Kurt Farrugia confirmed with Times of Malta that the SCH had last week put a stop to works on the site and that talks with Infrastructure Malta were ongoing “to determine the way forward”.

On Friday, heritage NGO Friends of the Victoria Lines Trail said that the road was not simply a country lane but “a historical military path built to serve the Dwejra Lines, of which it forms an integral element.”

“As such, it is part of the officially designated Victoria Lines buffer zone and therefore subject to specific provisions for its protection,” they said in a statement.

Infrastructure Malta has defended the works, saying that the paving was being done "in line with applicable road works permits for such works within existing roads’ footprint."

It said the dirt track had a concrete surface in the past, but that this had "cracked and fallen into disrepair" due to lack of maintenance.

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has also requested that the Ombudsman carry out an "in-depth investigation" and take "swift action" against "illegal activity" by Infrastructure Malta at Dwejra.

Labour protagonist of environmental destruction - PN

In a statement on Friday, the Nationalist Party said that the Labour Government - through Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and IM - had cast itself as the protagonist of environmental destruction in the country.

The statement, signed by MPs Robert Cutajar, Toni Bezzina and Edwin Vassallo, condemned the Dwejra roadworks and called for the concerned authorities, including the Police Commissioner, to investigate any laws that may have been broken.

“The PN is in favour of passageways that respect the law and the environment, and improve access for farmers and pedestrians.

"Unfortunately, instead of leading by example and respecting the law, the government is repeatedly breaking it. In a normal country, the person who errs shoulders political responsibility,” they said.