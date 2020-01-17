The Dwejra Marine Environmental Education Centre led by the San Lawrenz council is the winner of the the Gozo-Cultural/Social Tourism Achievement Award 2019 organised by the Gozo Tourism Association.

A few metres away from Dwejra’s inland sea, Dwejra’s environmental education centre is the perfect accompaniment to a site of such natural complexity and interest.

It gives the marine protected area its own centre on location where anyone – divers, tourists, swimmers, and children – can learn about what is special about Dwejra’s underwater landscape.

This centre forms part of a larger project, a partly EU funded project called PANACEA, which ran between 2011 and September 2013.

The council has been technically assisted by the University of Malta, particularly by marine biologist Alan Deidun. The university also contributed in terms of photography, interactive material and videos.

The centre opens up onto a colourful and interactive world, with lots of photography, information boards, and 3D models, or dioramas, recreating specific underwater ecosystems.

There is also a screening room currently airing three documentaries by Prof. Deidun, Shaun Arrigo and Pedja Miletic.

Internationally it is the norm for marine protected areas to be accompanied by a visitor centre and offices. Marine protected areas are vital to the flourishing of biodiversity often under threat by human activity. By protecting particular areas, species are given the opportunity to regenerate or breed safely.

Since opening its doors in March 2013, the general feedback has been positive with more than 25,000 visits. More than 5,000 students also held sessions at the centre to learn more about the importance of Dwejra.

This centre could be found on Google Maps, Tripadvisor and Facebook. It is continuously given high ranking for its importance and services.

San Lawrenz mayor Noel Formosa said the council was committed to keep investing in the centre as it was filling the vacuum left by the authorities for ages, providing a proper management to such an important site in the Maltese Island.