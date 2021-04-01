Juventus forward Paulo Dybala on Thursday apologised for breaking COVID-19 rules by attending a house party with teammates Weston McKennie and Arthur Melo.

The Juventus trio were reported to have been fined by police who were called by neighbours to the lockdown get-together at US midfielder McKennie’s Turin home.

“I know that in such a difficult time for the world with COVID it would have been better not to make a mistake, but I was wrong to stay out for dinner,” Argentine forward Dybala wrote in a post on Instagram.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta