Paulo Dybala is back for Juventus’ Serie A clash at fierce rivals Inter after recovering from a thigh injury, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday.

The Argentinian forward has been out of action since picking up the knock in his team’s win over Sampdoria a month ago.

Although Allegri did not say whether the 27-year-old would start at the San Siro on Sunday his return is a boost for Juve as they try to continue their march up the table.

“Dybala is available, he’s well, he’s done two training sessions with the squad so he’ll be available,” Allegri told reporters.

“We’ve almost got a fully-fit squad, which is important because we have quite a few matches between now and the next international break (November 8-19).”

