Massimiliano Allegri has reinforcements for Juventus’ Champions League decider with Villarreal after he confirmed on Tuesday that Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernadeschi will be available.

Juve host the Europa League holders at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday with their last 16 tie locked at 1-1, and the return of key players is a boost to the Italians who have had to deal with a long injury list in recent weeks.

Coach Allegri said that the trio will give him options from the bench after returning to training with the Serie A club.

“Let’s hope we can win in the 90 minutes because otherwise we’ll need 120, and tomorrow substitutions will be crucial,” Allegri told reporters.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta