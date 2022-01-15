Paulo Dybala was on target as Juventus beat Covid-hit Udinese 2-0 on Sunday and appeared to send a message to the club over contract talks, while Ciro Immobile leads the scoring charts after his early double helped Lazio to a 3-0 win at rock-bottom Salernitana.

Argentina forward Dybala swept home a classy finish from Moise Kean’s lay-off to put Juve ahead in the 19th minute of a largely drab contest at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, but it was his reaction to the goal which raised eyebrows.

He didn’t celebrate his seventh Serie A goal of the season and shot a stern look to the stand where the Juve hierarchy was sitting, with observers suggesting he was making clear his unhappiness about the delay to the renewal of his contract.

