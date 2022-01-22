Paulo Dybala’s future is uncertain as the in-form forward prepares to lead Juventus into one of the biggest matches of their season so far, at title chasing AC Milan.

The Argentina international’s current deal with Juve expires at the end of the season and he has reportedly been waiting since October to sign a renewal which would bump his salary up to eight million euros a season ($9.1 million), plus a further two million euros of bonuses.

Dybala shot a stern look towards the Juve hierarchy after opening the scoring in last weekend’s home win over Udinese and then implausibly claimed he was trying and failing to “find a friend” in a Covid-enforced crowd of 5,000 at the Allianz Arena.

