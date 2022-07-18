Paulo Dybala is poised to sign for Jose Mourinho’s Roma on a free transfer from Juventus, according to reports in Italy on Monday.

The 28-year-old forward’s Juve contract expired this summer and he had been touted for a move to Serie A runners-up Inter Milan, which would have ensured Champions League football next season.

Instead the Argentine will join Europa Conference League winners Roma, who finished sixth in Serie A last season, Gazzetta Dello Sport and Sky Sport Italia reported.

