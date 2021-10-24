Paulo Dybala saved Juventus on Sunday with a controversial late penalty which earned his team a 1-1 draw at Inter Milan, while Napoli’s perfect start to the season came to an end with a goalless draw at Roma.

Argentina forward Dybala slotted home his spot-kick with a minute left after Denzel Dumfries was ruled to have kicked Alex Sandro, a decision that enraged Inter to the point that coach Simone Inzaghi was sent off by referee Maurizio Mariani.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta