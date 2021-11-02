Captain Paulo Dybala’s brace helped Juventus to a 4-2 win over Zenit Saint Petersburg on Tuesday as the Turin side secured their place in the last 16 of this season’s Champions League with two group games to spare.

Juve kept up their 100 percent record in Group H, which they top by three points from European champions Chelsea, who were 1-0 winners at Malmo in Sweden earlier.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are also nine points clear of third-placed Zenit, meaning their place in the knockout phase is secured.

