Paulo Dybala will remain at Juventus but fellow Argentinian Gonzalo Higuain will not, new coach Andrea Pirlo revealed on Tuesday, as he vowed to bring joy back to the Italian champions' game.

Former Italy and Juventus star Pirlo took over this month after Maurizio Sarri was sacked after just one season following the club's Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite his lack of coaching experience 41-year-old Pirlo warned: "I think I'm in the right place at the right time."

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta