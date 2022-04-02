Paulo Dybala will start Juventus’ pivotal clash with Inter despite a summer exit as a free agent, with rumours the Argentine international could move to the reigning Serie A champions.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that Dybala would be in his starting XI for Sunday’s ‘Derby of Italy’ as Juve, who are seven points behind leaders Milan, try to extend their 16-match unbeaten league run and leapfrog Inter into third place.

During the international break Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene confirmed that the 28-year-old’s contract would not be extended beyond the end of the season, and Inter are thought to be one of the clubs interested in picking up injury-prone Dybala.

