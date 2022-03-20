Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic struck in the first half as Juventus put their Champions League woes behind them to consolidate fourth place in Serie A on Sunday with a 2-0 win over basement club Salernitana.

Days after their 3-0 European humiliation to Villarreal, Juventus kept their push to recapture the Serie A title alive with a win which moves them one point behind champions Inter Milan who are third and were held 1-1 at home against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Leaders AC Milan have a three-point advantage on Napoli with Juve seven points off top spot.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta