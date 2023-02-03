New Everton manager Sean Dyche says he is comfortable heading into a Premier League relegation battle with no fresh signings after the club failed to land a single target in the January transfer window.

The Toffees were the only English top-flight club not to strengthen last month despite a desperate need to inject life into a squad that is second from bottom of the table with just three wins all season.

Numerous attempts were made to bring in players on Tuesday’s deadline day, the day after Dyche was officially announced as manager, but Everton were beaten by rivals or could not get deals over the line.

Owner Farhad Moshiri had promised the club would sign a striker but Dyche said they had not failed for want of trying.

“Phone calls were made, the offers were made, it didn’t get to them whatever the reason,” the former Burnley boss said at his first press conference on Thursday.

