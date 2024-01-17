Sean Dyche said he and his Everton players are used to facing challenging circumstances after it emerged the club could be hit with a second points deduction this season.

The Toffees were docked 10 points in November for breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules which restrict how much money a club can lose over a three-year period.

Everton are appealing that decision, which judged they had breached the limit at the end of the 2021/22 season.

On Tuesday, Everton and Nottingham Forest were then referred by the Premier League to an independent commission for sanction after breaching the rules at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

