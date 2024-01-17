Sean Dyche said he and his Everton players are used to facing challenging circumstances after it emerged the club could be hit with a second points deduction this season.

The Toffees were docked 10 points in November for breaking the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules which restrict how much money a club can lose over a three-year period.

Everton are appealing that decision, which judged they had breached the limit at the end of the 2021/22 season.

On Tuesday, Everton and Nottingham Forest were then referred by the Premier League to an independent commission for sanction after breaching the rules at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.