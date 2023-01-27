Premier League strugglers Everton are set to hire former Burnley manager Sean Dyche to replace the sacked Frank Lampard, according to reports on Friday.

Dyche has emerged as the leading candidate for the Everton job after Marcelo Bielsa reportedly turned down the chance to take charge at Goodison Park.

Bielsa flew into London for talks with the Everton hierarchy on Thursday, but reports suggest the former Leeds boss did not believes the squad left by Lampard was compatible with his demand for a high-tempo style of play.

