Dylan Cachia produced a runaway performance in Salina on Tuesday morning to finish first in the first race of the Garmin BSJ Open Water Swimming Championships hosted by Birkirkara St Joseph Sports Club

On the word go, Cachia cut away to the front, leaving the rest of the swimmers in his wake. Behind him, Luca Vella produced a determined attempt to keep the gap between him and Cachia as short as possible, however, on reaching the first buoy, Cachia kept on increasing his pace to finish the two kilometre course in 23 minutes 11 seconds.

Vella finished nearly four minutes behind in 27 minutes two seconds. In third place was Tristan Micallef, who finished 51 seconds behind Vella.

The females’ category was won by Roanna Farrugia.

