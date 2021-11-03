Dylan Cachia and Sasha Gatt were in top form at the LEN European Short Course Swimming Championships after setting new national records in Kazan, Russia.

Cachia and Gatt are part of a squad of three swimmers that also includes Thomas Wareing who earned their berth at the European Championships after topping the selection criteria set up by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta.

The Maltese contingent was off to an impressive start as Cachia and Gatt both set new national benchmarks on the opening day of competition.

