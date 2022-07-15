The National Swimming Championships hosted by the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta got underway at Tal-Qroqq National Pool, on Thursday afternoon.
The championships will be spread over a four-day period ending on Sunday evening. Day one saw 24 events take place.
Following the end of competition for Thursday, a national record in the 200m backstroke event was established by Dylan Cachia.
Cachia swam a time of 2:08.35, beating the previous record established in 2019 by Thomas Wareing by 0.6 of a second.
