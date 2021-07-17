The second and final day of the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta’s 7th Time Trials, held on Thursday, saw the achievement of another three records.

Ella Fenech Attard swam the 400m Medley and achieved an Age Group B record with a time of 5:56.93. The previous time of 06:05.10 had been achieved by Kristy Delia in December 2019.

Thomas Wareing swam the 400m Medley in a new national best time of 4:35.21. Previously, the record was also held by Thomas with a time of 4:37.71 achieved in Samorin in March this year.

