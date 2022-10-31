Dylan De Bono is a singer-songwriter devoted to the genre of Pop music. Loose Wire, consisting of 12 tracks, is his new concept electro-pop album, due to be released on November 25. The album is autobiographical as it explores his feelings after the end of a long-term relationship.

The album was co-written and produced with David Vella, from Temple Studios. There was an attempt to keep the album fun, humorous yet dark, sexy, and introspective, with a great focus on pop catchiness and dance-floor groove.

