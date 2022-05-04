Dylan Galea’s Haverhill Rovers Ladies have announced they will change names ahead of the 2022/2023 campaign. The England’s seventh-tier side will now be named Haverhill Rovers Women.

In an official statement on their website, the club described this rebrand as ‘as a sign of togetherness and unity.

Galea, who took over at the club back in November, heaped praise on the club’s efforts in changing the club’s name and refresh their image.

