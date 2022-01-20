Maltese coach Dylan Galea sparked Haverhill Rovers women’s team into life since taking over as he is yet to oversee a defeat in regular time after the first three games in charge.

Last Sunday, Galea guided Haverhill Rovers into the semi-finals of the Suffolk FA Women’s Cup after a 3-0 victory over Brett Vale thanks to a brace from Olivia Dunne and a Georgia England. The draw of the final four of the competition is set to be made this evening.

These performances did not go unnoticed as the Maltese coach is drawing plaudits from the local media for the way he managed to turn things around at the club in such a short time.

