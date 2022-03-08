Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still laughing off the idea his side could win a historic quadruple of trophies, but he does concede he has the best squad during his tenure at Anfield.

One of the reasons for that bold statement is the recent arrival of Colombian winger Luis Diaz, who has boosted the German’s attacking options for the second half of the season.

The Reds ended a 10-year wait to win a domestic cup competition last week, beating Chelsea on penalties to win the League Cup.

