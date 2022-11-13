Edin Dzeko fired Inter Milan into the top four of Serie A on Sunday with a brace in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Atalanta.

Veteran forward Dzeko struck nine minutes before the break to level Ademola Lookman’s penalty opener for the hosts, and then forced home his sixth league goal of the season 20 minutes later.

Jose Luis Palomino glanced in an own goal an hour into his Atalanta return after being cleared of doping offences, ensuring that Inter moved level on 30 points with second-placed Lazio and AC Milan.

