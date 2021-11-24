Edin Dzeko put Inter to within touching distance of the Champions League last 16 with a brace in a 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk which gives his side a great chance of making the knockouts for the first time in a decade.

Inter now need Real Madrid to manage at least a draw with Sheriff Tiraspol later to secure their spot in next month’s draw with a match to spare thanks to two archetypal Dzeko goals in the space of six minutes midway through the second half.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta