Inter retained the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday after Edin Dzeko inspired his team to a 3-0 victory over local rivals AC Milan.
The damage was done in the opening 21 minutes in Riyadh thanks to Dzeko, who played a defence-splitting pass for Federico Dimarco’s 10th-minute opener and doubled Inter’s lead 11 minutes later.
Lautaro Martinez then added a brilliantly taken third in the 77th minute to underline Inter’s superiority on a night in which Milan simply didn’t show up.
Inter claim the Italian season’s first trophy as they did last year when they beat Juventus.
“We put in a great performance, the boys were brilliant from the first minute until the final whistle,” Dzeko told Mediaset.
