A year has passed since the presentation of the prototype E-Ducato, the full electric BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) developed by Fiat Professional as part of its journey toward zero-emissions vehicles. Over the year, despite all the difficulties related to the public health emergency of the last few months, the development of the new Fiat Professional model has continued with the assistance of simulation tools. The Fiat Professional sales force have attended in-depth virtual classroom sessions to familiarise themselves with the new van, which is now ready for launch onto the market in pilot projects with selected clients.

The E-Ducato is the result of an extended series of measurements and tests, taking into account all the variables of usage by different types of clients, as well as dynamic, load and environmental aspects.

To mark the beginning of this new electric era, the logo created by the FCA Style Center is making its debut as a symbolic embrace between the future and the present of the best seller. The logo itself is made up of two distinct elements: a letter "E" in blue – the color traditionally associated with innovation and sustainability, preceded by a “D” for Ducato in brushed silver above, to highlight the strong, recognizable character of a vehicle that needs no spotlight in which to shine.

This 100 per cent electric van will write a new chapter in the glorious history of the Ducato, a legend that made its first appearance 39 years ago, one constantly revitalised by its commercial successes and ground-breaking technologies.

The development of the E-Ducato included over one year of on-road measurements to analyze more than 28,000 connected vehicles. The measurements from a client's perspective were taken by a dedicated team of professionals on vehicles with combustion engines running more than 50 million kilometers, to take into account all the variables of client usage, dynamics, load, and environmental aspects. The analyses were focused on mileage, model variability for any kind of mission, fuel expenditure, vehicle usage, and temperature.

By adopting this approach, Fiat Professional aims to offer comprehensive electric mobility solutions. With an analysis of energy demand as a starting point, these solutions will not only cover every single task, they will also provide answers ranging from the vehicle to infrastructure, not to mention a whole range of the everyday services increasingly required by a new and emerging mobility.

In addition to a full line-up of versions, the E-Ducato also offers modular options for battery size, with ranges in a typical urban real delivery cycle from 200 to over 330 km at standard environment conditions, depending by battery pack, and a variety of charging configurations. It also comes with high-potential performance: speed limited to 100 km/h for improved energy absorption, maximum output of 90 kW and maximum torque of 280Nm.

The new electric engine does not penalise the Ducato’s strengths either: best-in-class load volume from 10 to 17 m3, with a similarly best-in-class payload of up to 1,950 kg. Even more so, the E-Ducato is 100 per cent connected, with an exclusive suite of features that cover the professional and electrification requirements of every kind of client, from user-choosers to sizable fleets that use a fleet management system.

Fiat Professional is therefore capitalising on its technological heritage and experience to develop the electric version of its best seller. We respect the needs of all professional users, in the name of innovation, performance and flexibility, following the Ducato mantra of 'more technology, more efficiency, more value' by offering clients a zero-emissions version of the most efficient and versatile van on the market.