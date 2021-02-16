A 26-year-old who lives in San Ġwann was grievously injured on Tuesday in a traffic accident in Iklin.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Erin Serracino Inglott at 4.15pm.

The victim was riding an electric kick scooter that was involved in a collision with a Kymco Agility ridden by a 61-year-old man from Mosta.

A medical team gave the victim first aid on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.