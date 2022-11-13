Driven by Rodney Gatt, Eadshot Josselyn won Sunday’s most important race which was held at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the EquestriMalta President’s Cup final for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m.

This final formed part of the 52nd meeting of the season consisting of nine races all for trotters. Sunday’s card also included a normal class Premier race on a long distance of 2,640m.

Twelve trotters lined up in the class Premier final. Jefferson Dotcom (Ludvic Ghigo) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Sir Q.C. (Paul Galea) and Eadshot Josselyn (Rodney Gatt).

Midway through the distance, it was Eadshot Josselyn which took the lead and managed to seal its fourth win in a row and in Malta after sustaining in the final straight the challenge of Djembe Du Pont (Jesmar Gafa’). Ellington Dream (Charles Camilleri) ended third from Sir Q.C and Dandy De Godrel (Julian Farrugia).

