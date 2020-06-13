Early childhood educators want to be included in the new Education Act so they will be recognised as part of the teaching profession and their services seen as an intrinsic part of the child’s development.

They feel that by being left out of the amended Act, due to be published by the government, their work is not being valued.

They will also remain without a permanent teacher’s warrant and the lowest-paid educators on the island.

“We feel that these conditions are unjust and a hindrance to the early childhood teaching profession and the realisation of the right of all children in our society to have access to high quality early childhood education and care provision,” the Early Childhood Development Association of Malta (ECDAM) said.

Early childhood educators are calling on Education Minister Owen Bonnici to address this long-standing anomaly and give value to their profession.

The association said that educators who work with children from birth to five years, including those who graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education and Care from the University of Malta, are the lowest-paid educators in the field.

Those who move on to a Masters level, but decide to remain working in the 0-5 year sector, still do not receive the pay equivalent to that of their colleagues who teach in primary schools with a Masters degree.

The new law, they contend, should incorporate this possibility as well as a permanent warrant.

“It has been proven repeatedly that a highly qualified ECEC workforce is linked to better and more successful outcomes for children, who are the cornerstone of society,” they said.